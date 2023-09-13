 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry accused of ‘nagging’ King Charles over titles, money

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Prince Harry lost his military titles in 2021 after stepping down as a senior royal in 2020
Prince Harry lost his military titles in 2021 after stepping down as a senior royal in 2020

Prince Harry lost his military titles after stepping down as a senior royal, and a prominent royal expert believes that he has since been ‘nagging’ his father King Charles over them.

The Duke of Sussex held important military titles as a senior royal, thanks to his military service; he served the British Army in two tours to Afghanistan, and held the titles of Captain General Royal Marines, Commodore-in-Chief of Small Ships and Diving, and Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington.

Harry’s titles were taken away in February 2021, a year after his move away from the royals.

Now, more than two years after Prince Harry was stripped off his military titles, royal expert Angela Levin has claimed that he has been ‘demanding’ apologies from his father King Charles over the same.

Talking to Sky News Australia, Levin said: “It is so phoney because if he treats his own family so poorly, you can't believe that he knows what a real family is all about.”

“He's been nagging him for three years now. He rings up to demand apologies. He rings up to ask for more money. He just rings up to make his life a misery,” she added.

Levin’s explosive comments come as the Sussexes enjoy the start of the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf this year; Prince Harry landed in Germany on Tuesday, while Meghan joined him on Wednesday, September 13. 

More From Entertainment:

'The most stylish European royal' reacts to fake interview

'The most stylish European royal' reacts to fake interview

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry dance as duchess receives rock star welcome video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry dance as duchess receives rock star welcome
Ken Follet to join King Charles, Queen Camilla at dinner hosted by French president

Ken Follet to join King Charles, Queen Camilla at dinner hosted by French president

David, Victoria Beckham unable to forgive ‘very selfish’ Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz

David, Victoria Beckham unable to forgive ‘very selfish’ Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz
Taylor Swift fans laud her ‘legacy’ as she ‘sweeps’ 2023 VMAs

Taylor Swift fans laud her ‘legacy’ as she ‘sweeps’ 2023 VMAs
Meghan Markle receives fresh backlash video

Meghan Markle receives fresh backlash
Irina Shayk would leave Tom Brady if ex Bradley Cooper agrees for marriage

Irina Shayk would leave Tom Brady if ex Bradley Cooper agrees for marriage
Simon Cowell tells son Eric to never come on ‘America’s Got Talent’: Here’s why

Simon Cowell tells son Eric to never come on ‘America’s Got Talent’: Here’s why
Meghan Markle 'predicted' her marriage to 'husband' Prince Harry?

Meghan Markle 'predicted' her marriage to 'husband' Prince Harry?
Taylor Swift rocks denim mini dress for historic VMAs afterparty

Taylor Swift rocks denim mini dress for historic VMAs afterparty

Selena Gomez shares her first post after sparking pregnancy rumours

Selena Gomez shares her first post after sparking pregnancy rumours
Meghan Markle disappoints fans by posing as ‘adoring political’ wife to Prince Harry

Meghan Markle disappoints fans by posing as ‘adoring political’ wife to Prince Harry