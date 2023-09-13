Prince Harry accused of ‘nagging’ King Charles over titles, money

Prince Harry lost his military titles in 2021 after stepping down as a senior royal in 2020

Prince Harry lost his military titles after stepping down as a senior royal, and a prominent royal expert believes that he has since been ‘nagging’ his father King Charles over them.

The Duke of Sussex held important military titles as a senior royal, thanks to his military service; he served the British Army in two tours to Afghanistan, and held the titles of Captain General Royal Marines, Commodore-in-Chief of Small Ships and Diving, and Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington.

Harry’s titles were taken away in February 2021, a year after his move away from the royals.

Now, more than two years after Prince Harry was stripped off his military titles, royal expert Angela Levin has claimed that he has been ‘demanding’ apologies from his father King Charles over the same.

Talking to Sky News Australia, Levin said: “It is so phoney because if he treats his own family so poorly, you can't believe that he knows what a real family is all about.”

“He's been nagging him for three years now. He rings up to demand apologies. He rings up to ask for more money. He just rings up to make his life a misery,” she added.

Levin’s explosive comments come as the Sussexes enjoy the start of the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf this year; Prince Harry landed in Germany on Tuesday, while Meghan joined him on Wednesday, September 13.