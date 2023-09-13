Meta expanding WhatsApp Channels to over 150 countries

The WhatsApp app logo is seen on a smartphone in this picture illustration taken September 15, 2017.—Reuters

Meta has announced expanding WhatsApp Channels to over 150 countries in a push to shore up engagement across its platforms.

Channels are a broadcast service that lets users receive private updates from celebrities, sports teams, and thought leaders.

Channels are separate from chats and followers are not visible to each other. Users will be able to see recommended channels based on region and popularity. They will also be able to use emojis to react to messages in a channel.



WhatsApp Channels will be available globally in the coming weeks and months. Anyone with a WhatsApp account will be able to create a channel on the app.

