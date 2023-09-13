Sara Sharif murder: Pakistan police say three suspects including Urfan Sharif off to UK

10-year-old torture victim Sara Ali. — Twitter/@NormanBrennan

The British-Pakistani father of 10-year-old Sara Sharif, who was found dead at her home in England last month, was on his way back to the United Kingdom along with his partner and brother, Pakistan police said Wednesday.

The trio had escaped the UK hours before the body of the girl was found at their home in Woking.

Last month, British police said that Sara's post-mortem test revealed she had suffered "multiple and extensive injuries" over a sustained period.

Police spokesman Mudassar Khan told AFP, "We can confirm the three suspects in the case boarded a flight earlier and are on their way to the UK," adding that they had voluntarily gone with the knowledge of authorities.

Irfan Sharif (L) and Beinash Batool (R) have been identified by the UK authorities for their involvement in the murder of a 10-year-old girl. —Surrey Police

British police had previously said that Urfan Sharif, 41, his partner Beinash Batool, 29, and his brother Faisal Malik, 28, fled to Pakistan to take refuge with relatives before the girl´s body was found, sparking an international manhunt.

"I confirm that they have not been arrested but they left voluntarily," Raja Haq Nawaz, a lawyer for Urfan Sharif´s father Mohammad Sharif in Pakistan, told AFP.

He said the three were on a flight that left from the Punjabi city of Sialkot.