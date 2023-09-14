 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, September 14, 2023
By
Web Desk

Chris Evans, Alba Baptista set to exchange vows for 'Second' time in Portugal

By
Web Desk

Thursday, September 14, 2023

Chris Evans, Alba Baptista set to exchange vows for Second time in Portugal
Chris Evans, Alba Baptista set to exchange vows for 'Second' time in Portugal

Chris Evans and his wife, Alba Baptista, are again in the spotlight, preparing for their second wedding celebration. 

After their private ceremony in Cape Cod on September 9, 2023, the couple is set to say 'I do' for the second time, surrounded by the bride's close family in Portugal.

The first ceremony was attended by several Hollywood stalwarts, including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, and Scarlett Johansson.

The Blast reports that Page Six quoted a source saying, "Their second nuptials will be held sometime this week in Portugal for members of Alba's family."

The insider added, "The couple will then depart from Portugal for their honeymoon."

Just like the first low-key and tightly locked wedding ceremony, the second ceremony is also expected to be extremely private.

Previously, in an interview with People magazine, The Captain America actor was asked about marriage and kids, to which he said, "That's absolutely something I want," adding, "Wife, kids, building a family.”

Earlier, it was reported that the couple dated for almost over a year before tying the knot on September 9. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle felt 'shunted' with two-bedroom marital home in Kensington Palace

Meghan Markle felt 'shunted' with two-bedroom marital home in Kensington Palace
Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater move-in together amid romance rumours video

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater move-in together amid romance rumours

Kanye West faces lawsuit over poor working conditions, dangerous demands from staff video

Kanye West faces lawsuit over poor working conditions, dangerous demands from staff

Shakira takes a swipe at ex Gerard Pique in upcoming music track video

Shakira takes a swipe at ex Gerard Pique in upcoming music track
Meghan Markle shows 'dominance' with romantic gesture towards Prince Harry video

Meghan Markle shows 'dominance' with romantic gesture towards Prince Harry
Peso Pluma faces death threats from drug cartel over Tijuana concert

Peso Pluma faces death threats from drug cartel over Tijuana concert
Demi Lovato talks about 'toxic' romance with 'That 70s Show' star: 'Daddy issues' video

Demi Lovato talks about 'toxic' romance with 'That 70s Show' star: 'Daddy issues'
Corey Feldman files for legal separation from estranged wife Courtney

Corey Feldman files for legal separation from estranged wife Courtney
Meghan Markle uses Prince Archie 'school story' as 'calculative' move in Germany? video

Meghan Markle uses Prince Archie 'school story' as 'calculative' move in Germany?
Doja Cat's VMA show: Fans insist on hidden message behind demonic imagery

Doja Cat's VMA show: Fans insist on hidden message behind demonic imagery
Kevin Costner's lawyer Laura Wasser reacts to ex-wife's $885,000 legal fee demand

Kevin Costner's lawyer Laura Wasser reacts to ex-wife's $885,000 legal fee demand
Kim Kardashian wants Kanye West ‘nowhere near’ North West

Kim Kardashian wants Kanye West ‘nowhere near’ North West