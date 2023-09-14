Chris Evans, Alba Baptista set to exchange vows for 'Second' time in Portugal

Chris Evans and his wife, Alba Baptista, are again in the spotlight, preparing for their second wedding celebration.

After their private ceremony in Cape Cod on September 9, 2023, the couple is set to say 'I do' for the second time, surrounded by the bride's close family in Portugal.

The first ceremony was attended by several Hollywood stalwarts, including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, and Scarlett Johansson.

The Blast reports that Page Six quoted a source saying, "Their second nuptials will be held sometime this week in Portugal for members of Alba's family."

The insider added, "The couple will then depart from Portugal for their honeymoon."

Just like the first low-key and tightly locked wedding ceremony, the second ceremony is also expected to be extremely private.

Previously, in an interview with People magazine, The Captain America actor was asked about marriage and kids, to which he said, "That's absolutely something I want," adding, "Wife, kids, building a family.”

Earlier, it was reported that the couple dated for almost over a year before tying the knot on September 9.