New study explores implications of vegan diet for your cats

A recent study has stirred the debate on whether cats can safely thrive on vegan diets.

The research, published in the open-access journal PLOS ONE, surveyed over a thousand cat owners to assess the health of their feline companions on vegan versus meat-based diets.



The study, however, leaves us with more questions than definitive answers.



The researchers surveyed 1,369 cat owners, predominantly women, with a variety of dietary preferences. Surprisingly, about 9% of these cat owners fed their pets a vegan diet, even though they themselves followed similar dietary choices. The study aimed to assess the health of these cats compared to their meat-eating counterparts.

The findings suggested that cats on vegan diets displayed some potential benefits, such as fewer visits to the vet and a reduced need for medications. However, it's crucial to note that these differences were not statistically significant, meaning they might not be substantial.

One significant observation was that cats on vegan diets had a slightly higher incidence of kidney disease. This finding was the only statistically significant difference among the health indicators studied.

The study had its limitations. One key drawback was the inability to verify precisely what these cats were consuming, as some may have had occasional meaty treats. Additionally, the study didn't specify how long the cats were on vegan diets, a crucial factor as deficiency diseases take time to develop.

Experts in feline health stress the importance of longer-term studies with thorough health assessments. They argue that owner-reported health assessments may not be sufficient to determine a cat's true health, as cats can hide signs of illness well.

While this study adds to a growing body of research challenging the long-held belief that cats must have meat in their diet, it's clear that more research is needed.

If you're considering a vegan diet for your cat, it's advisable to consult your veterinarian and opt for commercially prepared vegan pet diets, along with proper nutrient supplementation.