'Real Time with Bill Maher' to return sans writers

After airing controversial views on the WGA strike, Biller Maher’s Real Time is set to return with one key crew member short: the writers.

Taking on X, the late-night host said, “Real Time is coming back, unfortunately, sans writers or writing,” adding, “It has been five months, and it is time to bring people back to work.”

The 67-year-old continued, “The writers have important issues that I sympathize with, and hope they are addressed to their satisfaction, but they are not the only people with issues, problems, and concerns.”

Adding, “Despite some assistance from me, much of the staff is struggling mightily. We all were hopeful this would come to an end after Labor Day, but that day has come and gone, and there still seems to be nothing happening. I love my writers, I am one of them, but I’m not prepared to lose an entire year and see so many below-the-line people suffer so much.”

“I will honor the spirit of the strike by not doing a monologue, desk piece, New Rules or editorial, the written pieces that I am so proud of on Real Time,” the controversial host said.

“And I’ll say it upfront to the audience: the show I will be doing without my writers will not be as good as our normal show, full stop. But the heart of the show is an off-the-cuff panel discussion that aims to cut through the --------- and predictable partisanship, and that will continue. The show will not disappoint.”

Responding to the development, the Writers Guild of America said, “The Guild has, and will continue to, picket struck shows that are in production during the strike.”

Bill previously blasted the Hollywood strikers, saying, "You're either for the strike like they're ****** Che Guevara out there, you know, like, this is Cesar Chavez's lettuce picking strike — or you're with Trump. There's no difference — there's only two camps. And it's much more complicated than that."