Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘honeymoon period’ is over

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s honeymoon period seems to be over as they appear more 'independent'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s honeymoon period is apparently over, as per a royal expert who believes that the couple are now more focused on being ‘independent’ of each other.

After stepping down as senior royals in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex seemed to be inseparable in all their public engagements and appearances, however, things seem to have taken a turn this year.

Both Prince Harry and Meghan have been spotted at events and outings alone, with Harry most recently travelling to the UK for the WellChild Awards sans his wife, and Meghan enjoying a Taylor Swift concert on her own, among other appearances.

Analysing this new ‘independence’ of the Sussexes, body language expert Darren Stanton told Express US that both Harry and Meghan seem more ‘established’ and therefore more ‘relaxed’ on their own.

“Most romantic couples go through the head-over-heels, giddy honeymoon stage in the beginning and once they're more established and know each other really well, we see them relax a bit and take their own pace with their independence. Meghan and Harry are no different to that,” explained Stanton.

He continued: “They started off with being in different parts of the world, and wanting to be together when they could. Their relationship will never be conventional like other couples, they're a team - who work together and live together - and have completely different personalities.”

Stanton added: “They've moved on from their honeymoon period and are now in a place where they love each other, but they both have a lot more independence too.”

“In the early days, they often were seen together at every event, and put on quite affectionate displays for the public. We now see Harry attending events alone, while she's the figurehead of her own charity work and organisations.”

“This shows they're no longer in that bubble like the beginning and they've both developed in confidence, allowing them to do the things they want to do individually,” the body language expert concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been together in Germany for the Invictus Games 2023, where Meghan joined her husband a day after he landed on September 9.