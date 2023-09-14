King Charles to leave France before Pope Francis arrival?

King Charles and Queen will undertake a State Visit to France, from Wednesday 20th to Friday 22nd September 2023.

The visit will celebrate the United Kingdom’s relationship with France, marking the two countries' shared histories, culture and values.

Their Majesties will travel to France on Wednesday 20th September and depart on Friday 22nd, undertaking engagements in Paris and Bordeaux.



Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron will attend a Catholic mass celebrated by Pope Francis in Marseille next week, the Elysee presidential office said on Thursday.

Francis is set to arrive in Marseille on September 22, planning to give a speech outside the city´s landmark Notre Dame de la Garde church in which he will hail migrants lost at sea trying to reach Europe.



The question of Macron´s attendance at the September 23 service in the Mediterranean city´s Velodrome stadium has been controversial in strictly secular France, where the government has in recent weeks been pushing to bar in schools the abaya garment worn by some Muslim women.



The mass will be a "popular event" and "festive", said a presidential official, asking not to be named.

The separation between church and state in France "absolutely does not exclude the Republic from maintaining relations with all religions", said the official.