Taylor Swift’s celebrity bridesmaids revealed as big day nears

Taylor Swift has reportedly finalized the list of her bridesmaids ahead of her wedding to NFL star Travis Kelce.

As per The Sun, the 35-year-old pop megastar wants her besties, Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid, to be by her side when she ties the knot with her fiancé.

The source further told the outlet that Taylor had dinner with Gigi at Manhattan hotspot Zero Bond in New York City last week, where she asked the supermodel to join her bridal party.

As for Selena, the outlet reported the Bad Blood hitmaker also requested the Calm Down singer to join her bridal party and be her bridesmaid at the lavish event.

“Taylor wants to start the wedding process this way — building her bridesmaid group and getting everyone involved in the preparations, celebrations, and planning,” an insider told the outlet.

“She wants it to be fun and memorable for everyone, with parties, trips, and time spent together leading up to the big day,” added the confidant.

For those unversed, Taylor is planning to exchange vows with Travis "next summer in Rhode Island."

However, the Lover hitmaker did not officially disclose her wedding date and venue.