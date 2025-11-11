Kim Kardashian blasts psychics after failing bar exam

Kim Kardashian slams psychics after bar exam disappointment

Kim Kardashian is now directing her frustration at the family’s favourite psychics after failing the bar exam.

The reaction came via a TikTok video shared from Kris Jenner’s star-studded 70th birthday party, in which the 45-year-old reality star and entrepreneur vented about several psychics who, she said, had predicted she would pass.

“All of the f****** psychics that we have met with, and that we’re obsessed with, are all f****** full of s***,” Kardashian said in the clip, filmed while a makeup artist worked on her eyes. “They all collectively, maybe four of them, have told me I was gonna pass the bar. So they’re all full pathological liars. Don’t believe anything they say.”

Kardashian confirmed her exam results in an Instagram post on November 8, writing, “Well... I’m not a lawyer yet, I just play a very well-dressed one on TV. Six years into this law journey, and I’m still all in until I pass the bar. No shortcuts, no giving up—just more studying and even more determination.”

Kardashian has been pursuing law since 2019, when she began a legal apprenticeship at a San Francisco firm, an alternative path to law school under California’s Law Office Study Program. She passed the “baby bar,” or First-Year Law Student’s Examination, in 2021 on her fourth attempt.

After completing her six-year apprenticeship earlier this year, Kardashian sat for the full bar exam in July. She said it took her longer than the ususual four years due to pandemic disruptions and her professional commitments.

The Skims founder has previously spoken about her interest in spiritual guidance. In a February episode of The Kardashians, she said she often receives messages from her late father, attorney Robert Kardashian Sr., during sessions with mediums.

In 2019, she also invited Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo to her Calabasas home for a private reading with her sister Khloé Kardashian.