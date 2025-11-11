Sydney Sweeney reveals 'strict' regimen behind her 30 pounds weight loss

Sydney Sweeney has opened up about her drastic body transformation, revealing that she lost 30 pounds in less than two months.

In a new interview with People magazine on Monday, the 28-year-old actress broke down the "strict" regimen that helped her lose 30 pounds.

"I had to be really strict with myself," Sydney recalled of how she lost the weight she had gained for her new boxing film, Christy.

She further told the outlet, "When I was training, it was really hard to put on all the weight. I was eating so much food. Like, everything you could possibly imagine."

"And then I was downing protein shake after protein shake and taking a lot of creatine, which just makes you bloat," added the Anyone But You star.

To return to her pre-Christy figure, the actress told the outlet that she "stopped all of that."

"When you stop working out and taking all your protein shakes, you lose muscle super fast," said Sydney.

"It's the first thing to go before fat. So, that, I dropped within two weeks," she added.

For those unversed, Christy was released in cinemas on September 5.