 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, September 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

Tory Lanez to remain behind bars: Judge rejects release request amidst appeal

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 15, 2023

Tory Lanez to remain behind bars: Judge rejects release request amidst appeal
Tory Lanez to remain behind bars: Judge rejects release request amidst appeal

Tory Lanez, the Canadian rapper who was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion, will stay in jail as the court has denied his request to be released on bond pending his appeal.

Tory was found guilty of three different charges last year, including negligent discharge of a firearm, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm.

He was sentenced last month (August 2023) to 10 years of life in prison.

Tory has filed a review appeal against the sentence and has not confessed to the crime, maintaining his innocence. He recently requested that a Los Angeles judge permit him to live with his wife and son until his appeal plays out.

The rapper's defence argued that their client had no reason to go back to Canada as he was in the US legally on an active work visa.

According to TMZ, the judge denied his request on multiple grounds, as he cited Tory as being convicted of a violent felony, having a history of violating court orders, and not being a US citizen.

Tory has maintained his innocence since the conviction and has insisted that he was wrongfully convicted, with his lawyer supporting his stance by saying, "The sentence against Tory Lanez was incredibly harsh." 

More From Entertainment:

Danny Masterson's wife Bijou Phillips vows to stand by him through legal battles video

Danny Masterson's wife Bijou Phillips vows to stand by him through legal battles
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘honeymoon period’ is over

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘honeymoon period’ is over
Here's how Prince Harry ruined fun night for wife Meghan Markle: ‘Major buzzkill!’

Here's how Prince Harry ruined fun night for wife Meghan Markle: ‘Major buzzkill!’
Jonathan Majors plays real-life hero in schoolyard brawl

Jonathan Majors plays real-life hero in schoolyard brawl
Prince William commands ‘much higher level of respect’ than Prince Harry

Prince William commands ‘much higher level of respect’ than Prince Harry

Prince Harry’s chosen a land with ‘no boundaries or hesitations’ after Megxit

Prince Harry’s chosen a land with ‘no boundaries or hesitations’ after Megxit
Sam Asghari takes a dig at Britney Spears after reports about new boyfriend surface

Sam Asghari takes a dig at Britney Spears after reports about new boyfriend surface
BBC star Maddy Anholt dies at 35

BBC star Maddy Anholt dies at 35
King Charles' message featuring Queen's picture gets over two million views video

King Charles' message featuring Queen's picture gets over two million views

Kanye West continues with his ridiculous antics, makes another bizarre demand

Kanye West continues with his ridiculous antics, makes another bizarre demand
King Charles to leave France before Pope Francis' arrival?

King Charles to leave France before Pope Francis' arrival?

Prince William's new video contains trigger warning video

Prince William's new video contains trigger warning