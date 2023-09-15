Tory Lanez to remain behind bars: Judge rejects release request amidst appeal

Tory Lanez, the Canadian rapper who was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion, will stay in jail as the court has denied his request to be released on bond pending his appeal.

Tory was found guilty of three different charges last year, including negligent discharge of a firearm, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm.

He was sentenced last month (August 2023) to 10 years of life in prison.

Tory has filed a review appeal against the sentence and has not confessed to the crime, maintaining his innocence. He recently requested that a Los Angeles judge permit him to live with his wife and son until his appeal plays out.

The rapper's defence argued that their client had no reason to go back to Canada as he was in the US legally on an active work visa.

According to TMZ, the judge denied his request on multiple grounds, as he cited Tory as being convicted of a violent felony, having a history of violating court orders, and not being a US citizen.

Tory has maintained his innocence since the conviction and has insisted that he was wrongfully convicted, with his lawyer supporting his stance by saying, "The sentence against Tory Lanez was incredibly harsh."