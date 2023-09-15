Pig-to-human kidney experiment sets new record with hope for organ transplant patients

Two nurses look at the gurney of a brain-dead man who got pig's kidney that is working fine inside his body for the past 61 days. Twitter

US surgeons have concluded a groundbreaking experiment involving a pig-to-human kidney transplant, setting a new record with the kidney functioning inside the recipient for an astonishing 61 days.

The momentous achievement holds the promise of a brighter future for countless individuals awaiting life-saving organ transplants.



Epic experiment that extends research boundaries



The extraordinary experiment, led by Dr Robert Montgomery at NYU Langone Health, pushed the boundaries of scientific understanding. The pig kidney, genetically modified to be more compatible with humans, successfully functioned inside the brain-dead patient, Maurice "Mo" Miller, for two months. While this feat was accomplished with a deceased recipient, it represents a crucial step towards eventually testing pig kidneys in living patients.



Dr Montgomery, who himself received a heart transplant, believes that animal-to-human organ transplants hold the key to alleviating the severe shortage of organs in the United States. Currently, more than 100,000 people are on the national waiting list for organ transplants, with the majority in need of kidneys. Many patients die while awaiting suitable donors.

Xenotransplantation: A Promising Avenue

For decades, xenotransplantation efforts faced insurmountable challenges, as the human immune system swiftly rejected foreign animal tissue. However, recent advances involve genetically modifying pigs to make their organs more similar to those of humans.

Previous attempts with short-lived results in deceased bodies failed to address the longer-term rejection process that typically takes a month to develop.

The experiment represents a significant step forward in understanding xenotransplants, shedding light on the subtle signs of rejection and potential treatments. Furthermore, it addressed important questions posed by the FDA regarding the performance of pig organs compared to human counterparts.

Maurice Miller's sister, Mary Miller-Duffy, made the courageous decision to donate her brother's body for this pioneering experiment after he was declared brain-dead due to cancer. Her act of compassion has not only advanced vital research but also touched the lives of those awaiting kidney transplants.



As researchers continue to delve into xenotransplantation, the lessons learned from this record-breaking pig kidney transplant hold great promise. While challenges remain, this milestone provides hope for the future, offering a glimmer of possibility for distressed patients on organ transplant waiting lists.

In the words of Dr Montgomery, "We need to do something about it." The groundbreaking experiment brings us one step closer to that something.