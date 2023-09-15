Irina Shayk's love triangle: Wants to settle down with Cooper while dating Brady

Irina Shayk's love triangle: Wants to settle down with Cooper despite dating Brady

Irina Shayk, Tom Brady, and Bradley Cooper have found themselves entangled in a love triangle as reports surfaced that, despite Irina dating Tom Brady, she wants to marry and settle down with Bradley Cooper.

Irina has formed a celebrity love triangle as she is spending time with her on-and-off flame Cooper as well as former NFL player Tom Brady.

According to Page Six, an insider close to the model revealed to the publication, "When it comes to Cooper vs. Brady, Shayk wants to settle down with Cooper as years have passed in their relationship," adding that the couple also shares a six-year-old daughter, Lea de Seine.

The publication reported two contradictory claims by two insiders close to Cooper, with one saying that Cooper is jealous of Shayk's ongoing romance with the footballer, whereas the other says that he feels happy for his ex.

Irina was spotted with Cooper on an Italian vacation with a topless photoshoot in late August.

In the earlier week of September 2023, the model was spotted rushing into Brady's New York City apartment.

It has been reported that Irina will keep spending time with Brady if Cooper doesn't decide to “lock things down” with her.