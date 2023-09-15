 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, September 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

Irina Shayk's love triangle: Wants to settle down with Cooper while dating Brady

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 15, 2023

Irina Shayks love triangle: Wants to settle down with Cooper despite dating Brady
Irina Shayk's love triangle: Wants to settle down with Cooper despite dating Brady

Irina Shayk, Tom Brady, and Bradley Cooper have found themselves entangled in a love triangle as reports surfaced that, despite Irina dating Tom Brady, she wants to marry and settle down with Bradley Cooper.

Irina has formed a celebrity love triangle as she is spending time with her on-and-off flame Cooper as well as former NFL player Tom Brady.

According to Page Six, an insider close to the model revealed to the publication, "When it comes to Cooper vs. Brady, Shayk wants to settle down with Cooper as years have passed in their relationship," adding that the couple also shares a six-year-old daughter, Lea de Seine.

The publication reported two contradictory claims by two insiders close to Cooper, with one saying that Cooper is jealous of Shayk's ongoing romance with the footballer, whereas the other says that he feels happy for his ex.

Irina was spotted with Cooper on an Italian vacation with a topless photoshoot in late August.

In the earlier week of September 2023, the model was spotted rushing into Brady's New York City apartment.

It has been reported that Irina will keep spending time with Brady if Cooper doesn't decide to “lock things down” with her.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle confuses with 'I' statements in Invictus Games speech

Meghan Markle confuses with 'I' statements in Invictus Games speech
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry feel 'relaxed' with 'different personalities' in marriage

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry feel 'relaxed' with 'different personalities' in marriage
Taylor Swift's MTV VMA triumph tainted by lost and broken diamond ring

Taylor Swift's MTV VMA triumph tainted by lost and broken diamond ring
'Stranger Things' Season 5 teaser leaves fans awestruck amid production delays

'Stranger Things' Season 5 teaser leaves fans awestruck amid production delays
Britney Spears ends short-lived fling with Paul Soliz over his criminal past video

Britney Spears ends short-lived fling with Paul Soliz over his criminal past
Danny Masterson's wife Bijou Phillips vows to stand by him through legal battles video

Danny Masterson's wife Bijou Phillips vows to stand by him through legal battles
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘honeymoon period’ is over

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘honeymoon period’ is over
Tory Lanez to remain behind bars: Judge rejects release request amidst appeal

Tory Lanez to remain behind bars: Judge rejects release request amidst appeal
Here's how Prince Harry ruined fun night for wife Meghan Markle: ‘Major buzzkill!’

Here's how Prince Harry ruined fun night for wife Meghan Markle: ‘Major buzzkill!’
Jonathan Majors plays real-life hero in schoolyard brawl

Jonathan Majors plays real-life hero in schoolyard brawl
Prince William commands ‘much higher level of respect’ than Prince Harry

Prince William commands ‘much higher level of respect’ than Prince Harry

Prince Harry’s chosen a land with ‘no boundaries or hesitations’ after Megxit

Prince Harry’s chosen a land with ‘no boundaries or hesitations’ after Megxit