 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, September 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

Harry Styles and James Corden take a London bike ride together

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 15, 2023

Harry Styles and James Corden take a London bike ride together
Harry Styles and James Corden take a London bike ride together

Harry Styles was recently spotted cycling with James Corden as the pair hooped on Lime Bikes and took their bromance to the cycle lanes of London.

Harry was spotted riding a green-coloured bike. He was wearing a navy-coloured button-up shirt paired with dark trousers, and he pedaled the bicycle wearing black vans on his feet.

According to Metro, the 45-year-old Talk show host, who recently relocated to the capital with his family, was seen wearing a purple and yellow knit jumper with a tiger design printed on it, paired with blue jeans and white trainers.

Both pals covered their eyes with sunglasses for the day.

The duo's outing comes after reports surfaced of a possible Fat Friends feature film tipped to see the return of James to his iconic noughties TV role.

The hit drama is reportedly returning with its original cast as a movie.

Earlier, The Sun quoted a source saying, "For the production of the movie, the cast has been contacted and a script has been provided."

The insider continued, "If it gets the green light, James will reprise his role as Jamie Rymer"

They added that the movie would be a tribute to Kay who helped change so many of the cast’s lives. 

More From Entertainment:

Gigi and Bella Hadid's sister Alana makes a splash in fashion world with NYFW appearance

Gigi and Bella Hadid's sister Alana makes a splash in fashion world with NYFW appearance
Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher's casual outing since Danny Masterson video backlash video

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher's casual outing since Danny Masterson video backlash
Meghan Markle saw 'clash of styles' with Kate Middleton over lipgloss fiasco video

Meghan Markle saw 'clash of styles' with Kate Middleton over lipgloss fiasco
Meghan Markle confuses with 'I' statements in Invictus Games speech video

Meghan Markle confuses with 'I' statements in Invictus Games speech
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry feel 'relaxed' with 'different personalities' in marriage video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry feel 'relaxed' with 'different personalities' in marriage
Irina Shayk's love triangle: Wants to settle down with Cooper while dating Brady

Irina Shayk's love triangle: Wants to settle down with Cooper while dating Brady
Taylor Swift's MTV VMA triumph tainted by lost and broken diamond ring

Taylor Swift's MTV VMA triumph tainted by lost and broken diamond ring
'Stranger Things' Season 5 teaser leaves fans awestruck amid production delays

'Stranger Things' Season 5 teaser leaves fans awestruck amid production delays
Britney Spears ends short-lived fling with Paul Soliz over his criminal past video

Britney Spears ends short-lived fling with Paul Soliz over his criminal past
Danny Masterson's wife Bijou Phillips vows to stand by him through legal battles video

Danny Masterson's wife Bijou Phillips vows to stand by him through legal battles
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘honeymoon period’ is over

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘honeymoon period’ is over
Tory Lanez to remain behind bars: Judge rejects release request amidst appeal

Tory Lanez to remain behind bars: Judge rejects release request amidst appeal