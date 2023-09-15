Harry Styles and James Corden take a London bike ride together

Harry Styles was recently spotted cycling with James Corden as the pair hooped on Lime Bikes and took their bromance to the cycle lanes of London.

Harry was spotted riding a green-coloured bike. He was wearing a navy-coloured button-up shirt paired with dark trousers, and he pedaled the bicycle wearing black vans on his feet.

According to Metro, the 45-year-old Talk show host, who recently relocated to the capital with his family, was seen wearing a purple and yellow knit jumper with a tiger design printed on it, paired with blue jeans and white trainers.

Both pals covered their eyes with sunglasses for the day.

The duo's outing comes after reports surfaced of a possible Fat Friends feature film tipped to see the return of James to his iconic noughties TV role.

The hit drama is reportedly returning with its original cast as a movie.

Earlier, The Sun quoted a source saying, "For the production of the movie, the cast has been contacted and a script has been provided."

The insider continued, "If it gets the green light, James will reprise his role as Jamie Rymer"

They added that the movie would be a tribute to Kay who helped change so many of the cast’s lives.