Kim Kardashian opts for 'modesty' next to Kanye West 'indecent' wife Bianca Censori

Kim Kardashian opted for covered and modest clothes while vacationing in Turks and Caicos while Kanye West wife Bianca Censori goes for “barely-there” outfits.



Analyzing some of the recent vacation pictures of The Kardashians star, body language expert said Kim has become “less self-assured” next to “indecent” Bianca.

She said that the reality TV megastar is not flaunting her hour-glass figure like she used to as she might feel like she can't compete with Bianca's extremely bold outfits.

In her photos, Kim covered up with body suits instead of her usual very “revealing bathing suits and barely-there bikinis,” Judi James pointed out to The Sun.

She said Kim seems to be “hiding” in all her recent photos while Kanye and Bianca made headlines with their outrageous outfit choices and lewd behaviour.

"The constant photos of Bianca and Kanye in Florence have probably been haunting Kim,” Judi said. "In her vacation photos, she looked vulnerable.”

"Bianca wears extreme versions of some of the same styles Kim used to wear when she was with Kanye,” she said, noting that Kim has now started to wear “cover-ups” on her vacations.

"The further Kanye goes to shock, the further Kim goes in the opposite direction," she said. "This suggests an erosion of her confidence.”

"While Bianca's vacation fashion efforts were for attention, Kim signaled a desire to hide. In Idaho, her top was tied around her waist and she wore black cover-up cropped pants.

"It even looked like Kim was in denial about her legendary appeal,” the expert said.