entertainment
Friday, September 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 15, 2023

Katie Price opens up about son Harvey's hospitalization and challenges

Katie Price has disclosed that her son Harvey ended up in the hospital following an emotional call for help. The 21-year-old, who has been dealing with ear troubles, reached out to his mother, the 45-year-old glamour model. Katie candidly discussed her son's challenges on her podcast, The Katie Price Show.

In her own words, Katie shared the situation, saying, "I'm going to see Harvey on Wednesday; he's having real problems with his ear. They've syringed his ear out at the hospital again yesterday. He's calling me going - crying - 'Mum!' and all that."

Harvey, who is blind, autistic, and one of just 2,000 people in the UK with Prader-Willi syndrome, a genetic disorder, has been living independently at the specialized further education institute National Star College since turning 19.

Katie went on to describe Harvey's recent challenges, explaining, "Last night when he went to bed, they put a bandage around his head to stop him from tampering with his ear. So he's phoning me, feeling sorry for himself. I'm going to go see him on Wednesday."

She also shared, "All he wants to do is stay in a hotel, and I know why, because he wants all the room service. But his behaviour is so bad at the moment and his ear doesn't help. Like I can bring him home but he will smash everything."

