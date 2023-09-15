‘Aquaman 2’: Nicole Kidman prominent screen time leaves Amber Heard in the shadows

File Footage

Amber Heard fans were shocked after watching the first trailer of highly anticipated superhero movie Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.



The Rum Diary star appears briefly in the film trailer starring Jason Momoa as the lead while Nicole Kidman takes major screen time.

During her bombshell trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp, Heard claimed that her role was reduced in the movie because of her bad press she was getting.

However, director of the forthcoming film, James Wan, debunked Heard’s claim in a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, saying that Aquaman 2 was never about her character.

He insisted that while the first installment of the film was based on Arthur (Momoa’s character) and Meera (Heard’s character) journey together, the second part is focused on Aquaman and his half-brother Orm (played by Patrick Wilson).

“I always pitched this to everyone from the get-go,” he said. “The first Aquaman was Arthur and Mera's journey. The second movie was always going to be Arthur and Orm.”

Wan added, “So, the first was a romance action-adventure movie, the second one is a bromance action-adventure movie.”

But what raised fans’ eyebrows was Kidman’s prominent screen time in the new trailer of the movie despite the director’s remarks that it is about Arthur and Orm’s characters.