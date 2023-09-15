 
Friday, September 15, 2023
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend set to renew vows with destination wedding in Italy

Friday, September 15, 2023

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend first tied the knot in 2013 and have four children together
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are set to exchange vows once more in a destination wedding, marking a special milestone in their marriage.

The couple will be renewing their vows at the picturesque Lake Como in Italy, the very place where they originally tied the knot a decade ago.

The guest list for this celebratory event is quite impressive, with several celebrity couples among those invited, although it remains uncertain which of them will attend.

The festivities are planned to keep guests entertained throughout the weekend, starting with a Friday cocktail party featuring food and games. 

The vow renewal ceremony itself is scheduled for Saturday, followed by a relaxing pool party on Sunday.

While the couple has not set up a gift registry, guests can expect to invest significantly in the trip to this exclusive destination. 

Accommodations in the area are known to cost around $6,000 per night, but for the high-profile attendees, this is unlikely to pose a financial burden.

Over their ten years of marriage, Teigen and Legend have experienced a wide range of life's ups and downs, from the joy of welcoming children to the heartbreak of losing a son, as well as navigating through social media controversies and more. 

Given their shared history, a romantic weekend in Italy appears to be the perfect way to celebrate their enduring love.

