Climate activist Greta Thunberg charged for disobeying police again

Climate activist Greta Thunberg and other activists block the entrance to the Oljehamnen, in Malmo, Sweden, July 24, 2023.—Reuters

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has been charged with disobeying a police order during a protest at a busy port in Sweden, marking her second such incident this year.

In July, she was fined for refusing to leave a protest on a road used for oil transport from Malmo Harbour.

After the earlier conviction, Thunberg and fellow activists returned to the same port and were once again removed by the police. The second trial is scheduled for September 27.

Swedish prosecutor Isabel Ekberg stated that the demonstration on July 24 had not been authorised and had disrupted traffic. Thunberg participated in the protest alongside the group Reclaim the Future, aiming to hinder traffic as a protest against the use of fossil fuels.

This incident highlights Thunberg's ongoing activism for climate action and her willingness to face legal consequences to draw attention to the climate crisis.