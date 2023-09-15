 
menu menu menu
world
Friday, September 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

Climate activist Greta Thunberg charged for disobeying police again

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 15, 2023

Climate activist Greta Thunberg and other activists block the entrance to the Oljehamnen, in Malmo, Sweden, July 24, 2023.—Reuters
Climate activist Greta Thunberg and other activists block the entrance to the Oljehamnen, in Malmo, Sweden, July 24, 2023.—Reuters

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has been charged with disobeying a police order during a protest at a busy port in Sweden, marking her second such incident this year. 

In July, she was fined for refusing to leave a protest on a road used for oil transport from Malmo Harbour.

After the earlier conviction, Thunberg and fellow activists returned to the same port and were once again removed by the police. The second trial is scheduled for September 27.

Swedish prosecutor Isabel Ekberg stated that the demonstration on July 24 had not been authorised and had disrupted traffic. Thunberg participated in the protest alongside the group Reclaim the Future, aiming to hinder traffic as a protest against the use of fossil fuels.

This incident highlights Thunberg's ongoing activism for climate action and her willingness to face legal consequences to draw attention to the climate crisis.

More From World:

Renowned Colombian artist Fernando Botero dead at 91

Renowned Colombian artist Fernando Botero dead at 91
Dubai police recover $1 billion worth amphetamine captagon pills concealed in furniture

Dubai police recover $1 billion worth amphetamine captagon pills concealed in furniture
Brazilian sanitary worker, 51, sentenced to 17 years for role in failed coup

Brazilian sanitary worker, 51, sentenced to 17 years for role in failed coup

Sara Sharif murder case: A bloodcurdling chronology of Britain's most chilling child murder

Sara Sharif murder case: A bloodcurdling chronology of Britain's most chilling child murder
Iran on alert as Mahsa Amini's first anniversary nears — Here is what has transpired since

Iran on alert as Mahsa Amini's first anniversary nears — Here is what has transpired since

PM Rishi Sunak says UK to ban American XL Bully dogs after horrifying attacks

PM Rishi Sunak says UK to ban American XL Bully dogs after horrifying attacks
11,300 killed as Libya flood devastates Derna, thousands still missing

11,300 killed as Libya flood devastates Derna, thousands still missing

Donald Trump aims at Joe Biden on Hunter's criminal indictment

Donald Trump aims at Joe Biden on Hunter's criminal indictment
Legal expert explains how close Hunter Biden is to landing in jail

Legal expert explains how close Hunter Biden is to landing in jail
US President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden indicted on federal gun charges

US President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden indicted on federal gun charges

Seattle cop's racial slur about Indian woman killed by police car recorded on bodycam

Seattle cop's racial slur about Indian woman killed by police car recorded on bodycam
London police beg pardon, pay huge damages to women detained roughly at vigil

London police beg pardon, pay huge damages to women detained roughly at vigil