Sophie Turner spotted snogging co-star Frank Dillane as she films new TV series ‘Joan’

Sophie Turner is filming her TV series ‘Joan’ which is based on true events

Sophie Turner was seen sharing a kiss with her co-star Frank Dillane, but it's all part of their professional work as her divorce from Joe Jonas continues to progress.

The actress and Dillane, who stars in Fear the Walking Dead, were photographed locking lips on a beach in Spain while filming for their British TV series, Joan.

In the show, Frank plays Sophie's character's husband, and she portrays Joan Hannington, a notorious jewel thief from the 1980s who caused chaos in London.

Sophie made her appearance on set this week, marking her first public sighting since news of her divorce from Joe Jonas broke. She was photographed taking a break to smoke while filming another scene.

Last week, Joe Jonas filed divorce papers, seeking joint custody of their two young daughters.

Sources suggest that the breakup is due, in part, to their differing lifestyles, with Joe reportedly discovering something on a Ring camera that prompted him to realize their relationship was over.

The estranged couple shares two daughters, Willa, aged 3, and a second daughter born in July 2022.

Sophie, known for her role in Game of Thrones, transformed into her character, notorious jewel thief Joan Hannington, for the upcoming ITVX show. She sported a blonde wig to get into character.

Joan was married to professional thief Boisie Hannington. Together, they delved into a life of crime and became Britain's most successful diamond thieves.