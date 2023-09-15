 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, September 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

Sophie Turner spotted snogging co-star Frank Dillane as she films new TV series ‘Joan’

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 15, 2023

Sophie Turner is filming her TV series ‘Joan’ which is based on true events
Sophie Turner is filming her TV series ‘Joan’ which is based on true events 

Sophie Turner was seen sharing a kiss with her co-star Frank Dillane, but it's all part of their professional work as her divorce from Joe Jonas continues to progress.

The actress and Dillane, who stars in Fear the Walking Dead, were photographed locking lips on a beach in Spain while filming for their British TV series, Joan.

In the show, Frank plays Sophie's character's husband, and she portrays Joan Hannington, a notorious jewel thief from the 1980s who caused chaos in London.

Sophie made her appearance on set this week, marking her first public sighting since news of her divorce from Joe Jonas broke. She was photographed taking a break to smoke while filming another scene.

Last week, Joe Jonas filed divorce papers, seeking joint custody of their two young daughters.

Sources suggest that the breakup is due, in part, to their differing lifestyles, with Joe reportedly discovering something on a Ring camera that prompted him to realize their relationship was over.

The estranged couple shares two daughters, Willa, aged 3, and a second daughter born in July 2022.

Sophie, known for her role in Game of Thrones, transformed into her character, notorious jewel thief Joan Hannington, for the upcoming ITVX show. She sported a blonde wig to get into character.

Joan was married to professional thief Boisie Hannington. Together, they delved into a life of crime and became Britain's most successful diamond thieves.

More From Entertainment:

Hugu Jackman and Deborra Lee-Furness break up after 27 years

Hugu Jackman and Deborra Lee-Furness break up after 27 years

Prince Harry’s made a ‘colossal mistake’ with Hollywood

Prince Harry’s made a ‘colossal mistake’ with Hollywood
Ed Sheeran enjoys dinner with Courteney Cox and her husband at Nobu

Ed Sheeran enjoys dinner with Courteney Cox and her husband at Nobu

Jason Kelce spills the tea on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift dating reports: ‘Travis is having fun’ video

Jason Kelce spills the tea on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift dating reports: ‘Travis is having fun’
Drake drops new track with SZA

Drake drops new track with SZA
Kate Moss' ex-beau Nikolai and pal Charlotte Tilbury appear to clash at Vogue World afterparty

Kate Moss' ex-beau Nikolai and pal Charlotte Tilbury appear to clash at Vogue World afterparty

Prince William draws ridicule ahead of US visit and NYC engagements video

Prince William draws ridicule ahead of US visit and NYC engagements

Miriam Margolyes recalls ‘horrid’ experiences from ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ set video

Miriam Margolyes recalls ‘horrid’ experiences from ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ set
Prince William and Kate share details of Hereford visit

Prince William and Kate share details of Hereford visit

Prince Harry warned ‘trading grey skies’ for California sunshine is a ‘fools bet’

Prince Harry warned ‘trading grey skies’ for California sunshine is a ‘fools bet’

Amir Khan confirms he’s back with wife Faryal – she wants him to ‘get in the gym’ video

Amir Khan confirms he’s back with wife Faryal – she wants him to ‘get in the gym’

Prince Harry’s living where ‘concerns or hesitations about whipping out phones’

Prince Harry’s living where ‘concerns or hesitations about whipping out phones’