Saturday, September 16, 2023
Matt Damon, Luciana Bozan turn heads with stylish appearance at NYFW

Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Bozan appeared to have an amazing date night as the couple put on a loved-up display during their appearance at the New York Fashion Week show.

Matt and Luciana enjoyed a stunning date night after leaving the Hermes fashion show during NYFW.

According to the Daily Mail, the couple put on a loved-up display as Matt rocked a simple white T-shirt, pairing it with gray slacks and crisp white shoes, and kept holding his wife's hand.

The Bourne Identity actor completed his ensemble with a bracelet on his left wrist.

His wife, Luciana, turned heads in a stunning gray, sparkly, long-sleeved jumpsuit. She completed her look with silver dangling earrings and elevated her height with black heels.

The couple has been together for more than two decades now; they first met in 2003 when Matt was filming the movie Stuck on You, got engaged after two years of dating in 2005, and got married the same year after three months of their engagement at a ceremony at the Manhattan Marriage Bureau.

The couple shares three daughters, Isabella, Gia, and Stella. Luciana has a daughter, Alexia Barroso, from her previous marriage. Matt considers Alexia to be his own daughter.

