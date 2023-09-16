 
Saturday, September 16, 2023
Counselling Corner: Geo.tv launches weekly advice column

Haya Malik, a psychotherapist, Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) practitioner, corporate well-being strategist and trainer. — Artwork by Geo.tv
Is there a problem that keeps you up at night? Have you been struggling with your mental health lately? Are you someone who finds it difficult to manage time or find the motivation to study or work? Do you find yourself in a fix when it comes to maintaining your relationships?

Fret not, as Geo.tv now gives you the opportunity to have all these burning queries answered in our weekly advice column — Counselling Corner.

Bringing its latest offering for readers of the portal, Geo.tv is launching this column to offer advice on questions ranging from mental health issues to relationship dilemmas and matters surrounding work/life balance, among others.

The column will address a variety of problems with professional insights from Haya Malik, a psychotherapist, Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) practitioner, corporate well-being strategist and trainer. Malik's expertise lies in creating mental health awareness in individuals and creating organisational cultures with a strong focus on well-being.

The queries addressed in our weekly column will be published anonymously to protect the identity of our readers and ensure confidentiality, so you don't have to worry or feel embarrassed before hitting send. We have got you covered.

Ask us anything you feel has been keeping your thoughts consumed and what has left you anxious and worried all the time. No question is wrong or stupid, we'll be happy to address it all.

Our inbox awaits your queries. Write to us at [email protected]

