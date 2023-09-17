 
entertainment
Sunday, September 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kaley Cuoco 'cannot believe' her pet 'horse of a lifetime' passes away

By
Web Desk

Sunday, September 17, 2023

Kaley Cuoco cannot believe her pet horse of a lifetime passes away

Kaley Cuoco is bidding farewell to her pet horse.

The actress turned to her Instagram on Friday to talk to share the loss of her beloved Bella.

In a thread of photos featuring her horse, Kaley wrote: “Sometimes horses come into your life and truly make you see the world in a new and beautiful way.”

Kaley added: “Si Bella, you were the horse of a lifetime.”

She continued, “Still to this day I cannot believe you were mine. You taught me how to fly and put me in dream arenas I thought could only ever be a dream. You had the heart of a warrior truly till your last breath. You deserve all the love, gratitude, and respect my heart can muster.”

The Big Bang Theory alum then went on to thank Bella for all the memories.

“Thank you for giving me your all, since the day we met,” Cuoco added. “Thank you to the Prudent’s for trusting us with her. She was special to so many and will remain to be. Thank you @traceywade10 & @memomoreno2643 for loving her like I did Thank you to everyone that was part of her journey.”

