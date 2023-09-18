 
Monday, September 18, 2023
Prince Harry’s life of ‘absurd privilege’

Prince Harry has just come under fire for not acknowledging the pure privilege of his birth.

Accusations of this nature has been brought to light by royal commentator Andrew Lownie.

He broke his thoughts down about the entire thing while speaking to The Telegraph.

In the chat he addressed the culture of secrecy that exists in Buckingham Palace and said, “This culture of secrecy is often the default position. But I think possibly, they don’t want us to know who was on these delegations because there may have been people who really weren’t there to drum up trade for Britain, but were there as chums.”

“Members of the Royal family are not subject to the Freedom of Information Act but I would hope with a new reign that only pertinent FOI exemptions such as national security, relations with another country, information given in confidence etc will be applied alongside data protection considerations.”

Before concluding he also went on to say, “We are in the absurd position that Prince Harry can reveal the most intimate details of royal life from months ago for personal commercial gain and royal households currently brief against each other, yet historians cannot look at files.”

All these claims came shortly after Mr Lownie made a similar admission to Tatler during his interview.

At the time he said, “Prince Andrew had a public role with public money, and we have to know how he took on those public roles. He was a public servant as a trade envoy to promote British interests, but we’re not entitled to know his delegation.”

