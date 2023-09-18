 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, September 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle's co-actor dies at 43

By
Web Desk

Monday, September 18, 2023

Meghan Markles co-actor dies at 43

Soap Opera actor Billy Miller died on Friday in Austin, Texas at the age of 43.

Miller’s manager confirmed the news to Variety in a statement on Sunday, which would’ve marked the actor’s 44th birthday.

“The actor was struggling with manic depression when he died,” the statement reads.

He was best known for his work in "The Young and the Restless” and “General Hospital,”

Miller also appeared in the hit TV series "Suits" which featured Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.

Billy Miller died at 43
Billy Miller died at 43

Suits creator Aaron Korsh was among the mourners paying tribute to late actor Billy Miller.

“Very sad news for the entire Suits family,” Korsh wrote on X (fka Twitter) on Sunday. “I flew home once with Billy. We had a great time, bonding over the five hour flight, which seemed like it was over in minutes. A funny, smart, kind, gentle man.”

He played Marcus Specter,  Harvey's younger brother who suffers from a gambling addiction.

Meghan Markle has not made any statement on the death of her co-star.

More From Entertainment:

Lawrence Jones joins ‘Fox & Friends’ as permanent co-host

Lawrence Jones joins ‘Fox & Friends’ as permanent co-host
Russell Brand’s father comes defends him against ‘unproven’ allegations

Russell Brand’s father comes defends him against ‘unproven’ allegations

Katy Perry sells music rights in a jaw-dropping multi-million deal: Details

Katy Perry sells music rights in a jaw-dropping multi-million deal: Details
Prince Harry’s Invictus Games declared ‘roaring success’ by staunch critic

Prince Harry’s Invictus Games declared ‘roaring success’ by staunch critic
Sylvester Stallone reflects on stunning Hollywood career at TIFF, ‘the last of the dinosaurs’

Sylvester Stallone reflects on stunning Hollywood career at TIFF, ‘the last of the dinosaurs’
Prince Harry sought comfort in Invictus Games after royal family snub

Prince Harry sought comfort in Invictus Games after royal family snub
Meghan Markle accused of ‘stealing’ the show at Harry’s Invictus Games

Meghan Markle accused of ‘stealing’ the show at Harry’s Invictus Games
Prince Harry cannot ignore ‘heroic’ Prince William while in US video

Prince Harry cannot ignore ‘heroic’ Prince William while in US
Russel Brand faces new allegations days after four women accused him of rape

Russel Brand faces new allegations days after four women accused him of rape
‘Dominant’ Meghan Markle overshadowed Prince Harry's charisma at Invictus Games?

‘Dominant’ Meghan Markle overshadowed Prince Harry's charisma at Invictus Games?
Russell Brand shunned by women charity following sexual assault allegations

Russell Brand shunned by women charity following sexual assault allegations
'Barbie' knocks off 'Avengers' in highest-grossing movies spot

'Barbie' knocks off 'Avengers' in highest-grossing movies spot