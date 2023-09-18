Meghan Markle's co-actor dies at 43

Soap Opera actor Billy Miller died on Friday in Austin, Texas at the age of 43.

Miller’s manager confirmed the news to Variety in a statement on Sunday, which would’ve marked the actor’s 44th birthday.

“The actor was struggling with manic depression when he died,” the statement reads.



He was best known for his work in "The Young and the Restless” and “General Hospital,”



Miller also appeared in the hit TV series "Suits" which featured Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.

Suits creator Aaron Korsh was among the mourners paying tribute to late actor Billy Miller.



“Very sad news for the entire Suits family,” Korsh wrote on X (fka Twitter) on Sunday. “I flew home once with Billy. We had a great time, bonding over the five hour flight, which seemed like it was over in minutes. A funny, smart, kind, gentle man.”



He played Marcus Specter, Harvey's younger brother who suffers from a gambling addiction.



Meghan Markle has not made any statement on the death of her co-star.