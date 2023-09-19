 
menu menu menu
world
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Bear causes attractions to close at Disney World's Magic Kingdom

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Fla.nbcnews.com
Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Fla.nbcnews.com

A black bear's unexpected appearance led to the temporary closure of several attractions at Florida's Disney World's Magic Kingdom.

The bear, later identified as an adult female, was safely captured by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

Details regarding the bear's capture location and condition remain undisclosed. However, the FWC intends to relocate the bear to a site in or around the Ocala National Forest, approximately 90 minutes north of Walt Disney World Resort.

The bear was first spotted on Monday morning, per FWC's statement, up a tree near Magic Kingdom. Several areas and rides on the west side of the park were temporarily closed, including sections of Adventureland, Frontierland, and Liberty Square. 

Popular attractions like Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Haunted Mansion, and Pirates of the Caribbean also temporarily ceased operation.

Walt Disney World affirmed its collaboration with the FWC to ensure the situation's safe resolution. The theme park subsequently announced the reopening of Frontierland, Liberty Square, and Adventureland at Magic Kingdom.

Although ride closures are not uncommon due to various reasons, the simultaneous closure of multiple attractions is an unusual occurrence. Most rides and attractions at Magic Kingdom started to reopen by early afternoon. However, the Walt Disney World Railroad remained closed.

The incident highlights the heightened bear activity during the autumn season as they search for food to prepare for winter hibernation. 

FWC spokesperson Lisa Thompson stressed the importance of providing bears with space to move naturally. 

More From World:

Donald Trump's no-show dominates headlines for second Republican debate

Donald Trump's no-show dominates headlines for second Republican debate
This slum girl's unbelievable rise to Internet stardom will give you Cinderella story vibes

This slum girl's unbelievable rise to Internet stardom will give you Cinderella story vibes
Expulsion of Indian High Commissioner demanded after Canada PM says India murdered Khalistani leader

Expulsion of Indian High Commissioner demanded after Canada PM says India murdered Khalistani leader
Romeoville shooting kills four including two minors; suspect on loose

Romeoville shooting kills four including two minors; suspect on loose
Pet owner Higor Fiuza's surfing snake stirs controversy at Australia's Rainbow Bay

Pet owner Higor Fiuza's surfing snake stirs controversy at Australia's Rainbow Bay
From Russia with gifts: How North Korea's Kim Jong Un violated scores of UN sanctions

From Russia with gifts: How North Korea's Kim Jong Un violated scores of UN sanctions
US property tax disparities across states leave homeowners feeling betrayed

US property tax disparities across states leave homeowners feeling betrayed
Australia faces hottest spring in history; temperatures forecast to break records

Australia faces hottest spring in history; temperatures forecast to break records
Americans detained in Iran to be freed after $6 billion Qatar-mediated deal

Americans detained in Iran to be freed after $6 billion Qatar-mediated deal
Russia-Ukraine conflict turning into World War III, predicts Volodymyr Zelensky

Russia-Ukraine conflict turning into World War III, predicts Volodymyr Zelensky
International Equal Pay Day: What does it mean to you and why care about it?

International Equal Pay Day: What does it mean to you and why care about it?
Nine juvenile inmates escape Abraxas Academy in Berks County

Nine juvenile inmates escape Abraxas Academy in Berks County