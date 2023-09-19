 
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Vanessa Feltz 'remains offended' over Russell Brand's joke about her daughters

Vanessa Feltz, a well-known TV personality, has recently recalled an awkward incident when Russell Brand joked on air about sleeping with her daughters, adding that she was deeply offended by the joke and remains offended until today.

The 48-year-old actor, Russell Brand, is currently facing accusations of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse during the height of his fame between the period of 2006 to 2013. The accusations that he has vehemently denied, declaring them to be criminal.

According to Daily Mail, Venessa Feltz shared her thoughts about the accusations while speaking on her drivetime show TalkTV. She said, "If this is okay with you, I wouldn't mind sharing with you a personal reflection on this story."

The TV personality recalled that she met the actor for the first time in 2006 at the latter's chat show, I Leicester Square.

She detailed the incident when Brand asked her if he could sleep with her daughters, adding that one of her daughters at that time was a teenager. Venessa added, "I was caught up in a very awkward moment where one does quite know what to do."

She added, "I was deeply offended then, as I remain deeply offended now." 

