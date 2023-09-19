 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Brad Pitt relationship with kids in trouble as Angelina Jolie looks for ‘new dad’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Brad Pitt relationship with kids in trouble as Angelina Jolie looks for ‘new dad’
Brad Pitt relationship with kids in trouble as Angelina Jolie looks for ‘new dad’

Brad Pitt’s already strained bond with his kids is set to receive another blow as his ex-wife Angelina Jolie reportedly hunts for a new dad for them.

In a report published by National Enquirer, an insider revealed that the Maleficent actor’s pal Salma Hayek in on a look out for potential suitors for the Hollywood beauty.

The source said that the Frida star wants Jolie to “trying some new” with dating following her “disastrous relationships with actors – including her crash and burn marriages with Brad Pitt and Billy Bob Thornton.”

Playing cupid for her superstar pal, Hayek has her eyes set on a “few eligible businessmen who would know how to handle dating one of the world's most famous women” and can also be a “great father” to Jolie's kids, she shares with Pitt.

However, Hayek’s search for a romantic partner is bad news for Pitt, as he is already struggling to form a decent connection with his children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox.

Ever since Pitt and Jolie’s argument that happened during a flight in 2016, his relationship with his children changed as he allegedly abused them verbally and physically.

As per legal documents Jolie submitted in their ongoing legal battle, Pitt grabbed her by the head and shook her then choked one of their children and struck another when they tried to defend their mom during the infamous 2016 plane fight. 

More From Entertainment:

‘Awful father’ Thomas Markle plans to destroy Meghan's Markle reputation video

‘Awful father’ Thomas Markle plans to destroy Meghan's Markle reputation
Russell Brand gets roasted on-camera for being a predator, quits show

Russell Brand gets roasted on-camera for being a predator, quits show

Meghan Markle can’t ‘fake excitement for anything’ video

Meghan Markle can’t ‘fake excitement for anything’
Demi Lovato shares how boyfriend Jutes in audience makes her 'nervous'

Demi Lovato shares how boyfriend Jutes in audience makes her 'nervous'
SHOCKING reason Gigi Hadid parted ways from Leonardo DiCaprio

SHOCKING reason Gigi Hadid parted ways from Leonardo DiCaprio
Selena Gomez opens up about falling in love for the first time: 'Weird but incredible'

Selena Gomez opens up about falling in love for the first time: 'Weird but incredible'
Gisele Bündchen reveals it was ‘very tough’ navigating Tom Brady divorce video

Gisele Bündchen reveals it was ‘very tough’ navigating Tom Brady divorce
Cher, Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards NOT officially back together amid reconciliation rumours

Cher, Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards NOT officially back together amid reconciliation rumours
Vanessa Feltz 'remains offended' over Russell Brand's joke about her daughters video

Vanessa Feltz 'remains offended' over Russell Brand's joke about her daughters
Chris Rock had to seek counseling after slap by Will Smith at Oscars 2022 video

Chris Rock had to seek counseling after slap by Will Smith at Oscars 2022
Jessica Alba empowers daughters to take charge of their therapy

Jessica Alba empowers daughters to take charge of their therapy
Folk icon Roger Whittaker, famous for 'Durham Town,' dies aged 87

Folk icon Roger Whittaker, famous for 'Durham Town,' dies aged 87