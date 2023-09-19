Brad Pitt relationship with kids in trouble as Angelina Jolie looks for ‘new dad’

Brad Pitt’s already strained bond with his kids is set to receive another blow as his ex-wife Angelina Jolie reportedly hunts for a new dad for them.



In a report published by National Enquirer, an insider revealed that the Maleficent actor’s pal Salma Hayek in on a look out for potential suitors for the Hollywood beauty.

The source said that the Frida star wants Jolie to “trying some new” with dating following her “disastrous relationships with actors – including her crash and burn marriages with Brad Pitt and Billy Bob Thornton.”

Playing cupid for her superstar pal, Hayek has her eyes set on a “few eligible businessmen who would know how to handle dating one of the world's most famous women” and can also be a “great father” to Jolie's kids, she shares with Pitt.

However, Hayek’s search for a romantic partner is bad news for Pitt, as he is already struggling to form a decent connection with his children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox.

Ever since Pitt and Jolie’s argument that happened during a flight in 2016, his relationship with his children changed as he allegedly abused them verbally and physically.

As per legal documents Jolie submitted in their ongoing legal battle, Pitt grabbed her by the head and shook her then choked one of their children and struck another when they tried to defend their mom during the infamous 2016 plane fight.