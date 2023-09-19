 
Hugh Jackman leans on Ryan Reynolds amid Deborra-Lee Furness divorce

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman were recently seen spending quality time together after the news of latter’s divorce from wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness, broke out.

Ryan and Hugh, who are known to be close friends, were seen taking a stroll together in New York City on September 18. 

The next Deadpool 3, which was in the middle of production when Hollywood actors went on strike in July, will also feature Hugh, 54, reprising his Marvel character Wolverine.

In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times at the Toronto International Film Festival, director of Ryan starrer film, Shawn Levy discussed the actors' friendship, and described it as “f—ing real."

Levy said, “The guys love each other almost as much as Ryan Reynolds and I love each other. Because that bromance is a tale for all time."

This is the first time Hugh was spotted with a friend after he announced his divorce with Deborra-lee after 27 years of marriage.

Although the couple's choice to part was mutual, a source close to them recently told People Magazine that Hugh and Deborra-lee are "devastated" and that the divorce is "very hard" for them.

