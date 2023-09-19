 
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Russell Brand loses YouTube channel monetisation rights

Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Russell Brand has lost YouTube channel monetisation rights amid sexual assault allegations.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the social media platform stated that they have "suspended monetization" of Russell's channel due to a violation of its "creator responsibility policy."

"We take action to protect the community if a creator's off-platform behaviour negatively impacts our users, employees, or ecosystem," YouTube added.

Russell's channel had grown a sizable fan base, and gained more than 6.61 million subscribers with videos that share conspiracy ideas and build a reputation as a "wellness" influencer.

The development comes after a joint investigation by the Times of London, The Sunday Times, and Channel 4 Dispatches accused Russell of rape and sexual assault of four women.

For now, Russell has refuted the accusations and stated that all of his "past relationships have always been consensual."

