 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry has ‘shot himself’ in the foot

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Prince Harry has ‘shot himself’ in the foot
Prince Harry has ‘shot himself’ in the foot

Royal experts are of the opinion that Prince Harry has managed to shoot himself in the foot with his most recent actions and outings in Germany.

Accusations of this nature have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She broke it all down in a piece for News.com.au.

In this piece she pointed out Prince Harry’s tragic story and said, “The tragedy that lies beneath the deluge of shots of Harry looking like someone who has simultaneously won Lotto, Powerball and the meat raffle is that this week is only a temporary reprieve from his California life.”

“The Sussexes, in not only quitting life as official representatives of the crown but also flouncing out of the UK to make their home conveniently close to a Nobu, also managed to shoot themselves in the foot to the tune of millions of dollars.”

She also added, “They got the brave, bold life of living their truths and making their own coconut yoghurt but they also had to pay for it.”

“Enter Netflix, Spotify, BetterUp and Penguin Random House,” at this point.”

Because “in 2020, as the world faced the rude shock of loo paper shortages, lockdowns and the scourge of elasticised pants, the Duke had to come to grips with something he had never had before – a job.”

For those unversed, these claims reference the duke’s most recent payouts from Spare as well as other private endeavors. 

More From Entertainment:

‘The Fall of The House of Usher’ trailer: Mike Flanagan returns with terrifying Netflix horror show video

‘The Fall of The House of Usher’ trailer: Mike Flanagan returns with terrifying Netflix horror show
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade attends his Detroit show

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade attends his Detroit show
Prince Harry will never have ‘another ace up his sleeve’: ‘He’s washed up’

Prince Harry will never have ‘another ace up his sleeve’: ‘He’s washed up’
Meghan Markle snubbed from friend's birthday party?

Meghan Markle snubbed from friend's birthday party?

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner settle divorce after Costner’s legal wins

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner settle divorce after Costner’s legal wins

Chris Evans on why he left MCU and might quit acting: Hollywood ‘wasn’t healthy’ video

Chris Evans on why he left MCU and might quit acting: Hollywood ‘wasn’t healthy’

‘Mozart of charity’ Prince Harry can ‘no longer wake up’

‘Mozart of charity’ Prince Harry can ‘no longer wake up’
Backstreet Boys’ Howie Dorough excited to tour with NSYNC

Backstreet Boys’ Howie Dorough excited to tour with NSYNC
Meghan Markle plans to use Russel Brand video in her favour? video

Meghan Markle plans to use Russel Brand video in her favour?
Taylor Swift shares message for fans ahead of US elections

Taylor Swift shares message for fans ahead of US elections

Prince William’s equerry looks dashing as he escorts Kate Middleton video

Prince William’s equerry looks dashing as he escorts Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle risks destroying her career with next move

Meghan Markle risks destroying her career with next move