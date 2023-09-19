Prince Harry has ‘shot himself’ in the foot

Royal experts are of the opinion that Prince Harry has managed to shoot himself in the foot with his most recent actions and outings in Germany.

Accusations of this nature have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She broke it all down in a piece for News.com.au.

In this piece she pointed out Prince Harry’s tragic story and said, “The tragedy that lies beneath the deluge of shots of Harry looking like someone who has simultaneously won Lotto, Powerball and the meat raffle is that this week is only a temporary reprieve from his California life.”

“The Sussexes, in not only quitting life as official representatives of the crown but also flouncing out of the UK to make their home conveniently close to a Nobu, also managed to shoot themselves in the foot to the tune of millions of dollars.”

She also added, “They got the brave, bold life of living their truths and making their own coconut yoghurt but they also had to pay for it.”

“Enter Netflix, Spotify, BetterUp and Penguin Random House,” at this point.”

Because “in 2020, as the world faced the rude shock of loo paper shortages, lockdowns and the scourge of elasticised pants, the Duke had to come to grips with something he had never had before – a job.”

For those unversed, these claims reference the duke’s most recent payouts from Spare as well as other private endeavors.