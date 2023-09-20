Inside Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr.'s growing friendship

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. have once again heated their romance rumours as insiders revealed the pair have been hanging out together lately.

The 42-year-old reality TV star and 30-year-old NFL star is already said to have formed a close bond with each other. This comes after the reports surfaced of Odell's split from his long-time girlfriend Lauren Wood, with whom he shares a son named Zydn.

Previously, People Magazine reported that the pair were getting close to each other soon after Kim ended her whirlwind nine-month romance with Pete Davidson.

According to Radar Online, insiders close to Kim and Odell have revealed to the publication, "The Kardashians star and Baltimore Ravens stud have a lot of mutual friends."

They continued that the couple is not strictly dating and is still getting to know each other, adding that Kim is open to finding love again if she meets the right person.

The source said, "Kim's main focus is currently on her business and her kids."

Odell still follows her girlfriend Lauren on Instagram and the timeline or reasons for their rumoured split remain unclear.