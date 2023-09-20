 
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Gigi Hadid celebrates daughter's birthday without Zayn Malik

Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Gigi Hadid is celebrating the third birthday of her daughter Khai. The supermodel shared multiple pictures on her Instagram stories, with one featuring her father Mohamed Hadid.

Gigi shares the daughter with One Direction singer Zayn Malik. The former couple broke up in 2021 after welcoming their child in 2020.

The model and the British singer started dating in late 2015 and their on-off romance made them one of the most sought-after celebrity couples. 

They appeared together in Malik’s romantic “Pillowtalk” music video in 2016 and at the Met Gala in New York but announced in 2018 that they had split up.

They rekindled their romance in 2019.

