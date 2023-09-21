Russia-Ukraine war: What did Zelensky ask Donald Trump?

President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky while speaking during a press conference in Washinton on September 25, 2018. — AFP

As Donald Trump claimed numerous times that he could cease the Russia-Ukraine war in 24 hours if re-elected to the Oval Office, President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the erstwhile commander-in-chief of the US to propose his plan of action to resolve the conflict so as to preclude the numerous loss of lives.

The Republican forerunner Donald Trump claimed several times that by "making a fair deal for everybody," the Russia-Ukraine war could be ended, without outlining what are his plans.

The indictment-plagued Trump reiterated his position while speaking with NBC News earlier this week as it is not the first time that he proposed the plan within his given time frame.

"If I tell you exactly, I lose all my bargaining chips. I mean, you can’t really say exactly what you’re going to do. But I would say certain things to Putin. I would say certain things to [Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy]," the billionaire had said.

Volodymyr Zelensky while responding to a question about Donald Trump’s offer, told CNN earlier this week: "If he has this plan, why be afraid and wait? “If he has some smart idea, he could share it with us."

Kyiv's servicemen can be seen walking in a war-torn area amid the Russia-Ukraine war. AFP/File

The Ukrainian leader said: "He can publicly share his idea now, not waste time, not to lose people, and say: 'My formula is to stop the war and stop all this tragedy and stop Russian aggression'."



However, explaining limits about what concessions could be accepted, Zelensky rejected any territorial handover to Russia if Trump’s proposal involved any such arrangement. The 45-year-old also underlined Russian troops out of his territory.

"Otherwise, he is not presenting the global idea of peace. So [if] the idea is how to take the part of our territory and to give it to Putin, that is not the peace formula," the comedian-turned-president noted.

Zelensky noted that Trump himself may not be the person who formulated his plan and urged the US as a country to contemplate what it would "give to Putin from your territories" in exchange for Russia not using nuclear weapons.

Vladimir Putin considers conflict in Ukraine as a Western proxy against Russia clearly hinting at any use of weapons to defend the state.

Under Russian nuclear doctrine, the launching of nuclear weapons is only considered if the state's integrity is jeopardised and President Putin has said he considers the risks posed by the Ukraine conflict are nowhere near that threshold.