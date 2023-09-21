Kim Kardashian's sassy publicist debut steals the spotlight in 'AHS: Delicate'

Kim Kardashian, in a jaw-dropping scripted television debut, left audiences and critics alike in awe with her sassy portrayal of a publicist on Wednesday night's season premiere of FX's American Horror Story: Delicate.

The 12th season of the iconic anthology series kicked off with an episode titled "Multiply Thy Pain," and Kardashian's performance stole the spotlight.

The reality superstar, known for her ubiquitous presence in the world of unscripted entertainment, showcased her acting chops as she embodied the character Siobhan Corbyn, a bold and witty publicist.

In her memorable first few lines, Siobhan Corbyn met with her client, Anna Victoria Alcott, played by seasoned American Horror Story actress Emma Roberts.

The story of "Delicate" revolves around Anna, portrayed by Emma Roberts, who becomes increasingly convinced that someone is actively preventing her from getting pregnant.

Critics and viewers alike were left stunned by Kardashian's performance, with some praising her as the standout star of the premiere episode.

Coleman Spilde of the Daily Beast noted, "Kardashian is far and away the best part of AHS: Delicate. And nothing will prepare you for the shockingly vulgar first line of dialogue she says in the series … it's Kardashian who, based on Tuesday night’s premiere, is going to make this season truly worth watching."

Kardashian's character, Siobhan Corbyn, proved to be a complex addition to the show. Kayla Cobb from The Wrap remarked, "Little was known about the type of character mega-influencer Kim Kardashian would be playing for her AHS debut. Now we know she’s starring as a foul-mouthed publicist. As jaded as this publicist may be, prepare for emotional layers. Whether those layers are ultimately good or bad for Anna remains to be seen."

Anthony D'Alessandro of Deadline also had high praise for Kardashian's performance, saying, "The only normal person in Anna’s life seems to be her publicist and confidante, Siobhan… How’s Kim’s acting? She plays a dead-on Type A entertainment industry type who champions her doubting client that her life and career are great. She’s perfect for the part."

Kim Kardashian's venture into scripted television has certainly left a lasting impression, and her role in American Horror Story: Delicate has already sparked excitement for what's to come in the season, making it a must-watch for fans and newcomers alike.