Jennifer Lopez finds ‘secret’ to save marriage from ‘awkward bore’ Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has found a way to make her marriage to “awkward bore” husband Ben Affleck work by spending time away from him.



The Mother star is said to be loving the time she spends with her Hollywood buddies far away from the Air director, claimed an insider to Heat Magazine.

Speaking with the outlet, the source said JLo left Affleck with the kids in Los Angeles to have some space for herself in New York City at the Fashion Week earlier this month.

Not only Lopez enjoyed her time at the event, but also she did not miss her husband there who gets extremely boring in such gatherings.

“Jen has stopped acting so needy and started to enjoy the space they have had lately,” the insider said. “It’s opened her eyes to how much fun she can have without Ben.”

“Especially as he can be such an awkward bore at these events,” the insider added. “She’ll spend time with him soon enough, but catching up with her family and fashion friends on the east coast has been a breath of fresh air.”

The insider said that another reason Lopez loves to hangout at alone is the fact that she likes to sip cocktails but she can’t do that with Affleck without worrying that he might be tempted by it as he is a recovering alcoholic.

“These are the people who Ben would roll his eyes at and cross the street to avoid, but Jen loves sipping cocktails with the fash-pack without worrying that Ben will disapprove or be tempted,” the insider said.

“It’s done them the world of good and she’s not missed him one little bit!”