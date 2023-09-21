Jimmy Kimmel shares discouraging update on 'Strike Force Three'

Strike Force Three live show featuring Jimmy Kimmel, Fallon, and Stephen Colbert will not be hitting the stage in Las Vegas this weekend after the ABC host contracted the coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, the late-night host announced, “Well, Las Vegas, I got Covid, and sadly, we need to cancel this weekend’s Strike Force Three show. I could never live with myself if I got my hometown friends sick.”

Confirming refunds, the 55-year-old hinted that the show's rescheduling is also on the cards.

Previously, John Oliver and Seth Meyers, the other hosts of the limited series podcast, were unavailable for the live show.

The HBO late-night host explained his absence with some rib-tickling humour, saying, “I’m not allowed back in Vegas until I’m cleared of all charges.”

Meanwhile, the NBC host quipped, “I WILL be in Vegas but unable to attend as I gotta play my slots.”

For the unversed, the Strike Force Five was the effort headed by the prime-time late-night hosts to financially support the writers on the picket lines.