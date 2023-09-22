Lizzo honored with Humanitarian Award hours after second lawsuit: 'God’s timing'

Lizzo, shortly after facing a second lawsuit alleging a hostile work environment by former employee, graciously accepted the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award at the Black Music Action Coalition gala held in Los Angeles.

Choosing to forgo the red carpet segment of the evening, Lizzo graced the stage at the Beverly Hilton hotel. She was introduced by her Big Grrrl dancers, who expressed their love and gratitude noting that she was the first person to believe in them and their talents.

In a heartfelt speech, with tears welled up in her eyes she addressed the audience, stating, “I really needed this right now. God’s timing is on time.”

She expressed her gratitude to BMAC for the honor and emphasized the distinctive nature of humanitarian awards, noting, “Humanitarianism in its nature is thankless, it’s selfless. To be kind to someone isn’t a talent; everyone can do it, it’s a gift that you give.”

Lizzo also acknowledged her previous donation of $250,000 to Black-led organizations earlier in the year and added a personal reflection, “It’s easy to do the right thing when everybody’s watching you, and it’s what you do in those moments where nobody’s watching that defines who you are.”

She recognized the tireless efforts of full-time humanitarians who often go unnoticed, pledging to dedicate her life and platform to shine a light on these unsung heroes. She spoke passionately about her desire for a world where acts of goodness receive the attention they deserve.

She affirmed her commitment to remain true to herself, to amplify the voices of marginalized individuals, and to create safe spaces for Black, plus-sized women, which she views as her purpose and an honor.

Earlier that day, a lawsuit was filed by the singer's former tour stylist, alleging sexual and racial harassment, disability discrimination, retaliation, and assault against Lizzo and Big Grrrl Big Touring supervisors.

This lawsuit was built upon previous claims made in August by three former tour dancers who accused Lizzo of interrogating them about their weight and pressuring them to engage in sexually explicit acts during shows.