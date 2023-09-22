 
Friday, September 22, 2023
Web Desk

Kathy Hilton shares insight on Paris' motherhood journey: 'Never seen her so happy'

Web Desk

Friday, September 22, 2023

Kathy Hilton is praising her daughter's 'gentle' nature when it comes to parenting her son Phoenix Barron 

 Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Kathy Hilton is celebrating her daughter Paris’ happiness over being a mom.

During the Elizabeth Taylor Ball To End AIDS in Beverly Hills, the mom-of-two gushed that she’s “never seen my daughter happier in her life,” as per PEOPLE.

“I've never seen her so happy,” she added. 

Elsewhere in the interview, the 64-year-old shared that the House of Wax star often consults her mom and older sister Nicky about parenting her eight-month-old son Phoenix Barron. “You know, she'll call me for a certain advice or Nicky. I'm up there a lot.”

“Everybody needs to learn, right? It's not easy,” she added. “It's a lot. Even if you have somebody to help you it's a lot.”

Paris’ mom even praised her nature when it comes to parenthood, noting that “she's always very upbeat and very even keel. She's never moody.”

The happy mom added that her daughter’s found “her special partner in life," in husband Carter Reum, 42. "And then to have this baby, I think she's just over the moon."

Paris and Reum welcomed their son Phoenix in January 2023 and has been a beaming mom ever-since, often gushing over her son in interviews.

Back in March, the entrepreneur spoke her heart about her son to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show: "He is such an angel, he's the best. I'm just so obsessed with him, I feel my heart is going to explode."

