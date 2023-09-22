 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, September 22, 2023
By
Web Desk

Reaction to speech shows King Charles should pay heed to mother's advice

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 22, 2023

Reaction to speech shows King Charles should pay heed to mothers advice

King Charles received a standing ovation following his speech at the French senate, the first by a British monarch to representatives of both houses of the French parliament.

 Charles spoke in flawless French, turning to English only for short parts of the speech.

French politicians took their phones out to snap pictures of Charles at the start of the speech.

But less than 10,000 people watched the British monarch's speech on the Royal Family's official YouTube channel which has over 1 million subscribers.

Speaking ahead of King Charles' coronation earlier this year, author and royal correspondent Robert Hardman, the big threat to the future of the House of Windsor is not mobs storming the gate, it's not revolution, it's becoming irrelevant. The queen always used to say we have to be seen to be believed."

King Charles' visit has been covered extensively by the media in France, while pictures of the visit appeared on the front page of nearly all Britain's national newspapers


Reaction to speech shows King Charles should pay heed to mothers advice


More From Entertainment:

Kelly Clarkson features daughter River in ‘You Don’t Make Me Cry’ deluxe edition

Kelly Clarkson features daughter River in ‘You Don’t Make Me Cry’ deluxe edition

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are ‘drifting away’ into difficult waters

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are ‘drifting away’ into difficult waters
Fans gather outside Bordeaux city as King Charles wraps up visit to France

Fans gather outside Bordeaux city as King Charles wraps up visit to France

Netflix’s ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ trailer promises intense drama and HUGE cash prize video

Netflix’s ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ trailer promises intense drama and HUGE cash prize

Prince Harry is ‘nothing more’ than a ‘lemon’: ‘Less shiny or exciting’

Prince Harry is ‘nothing more’ than a ‘lemon’: ‘Less shiny or exciting’
King Charles' right-hand man goes viral in France video

King Charles' right-hand man goes viral in France

Kathy Hilton shares insight on Paris’ motherhood journey: ‘Never seen her so happy’

Kathy Hilton shares insight on Paris’ motherhood journey: ‘Never seen her so happy’
King Charles sends cryptic message to British PM video

King Charles sends cryptic message to British PM

Prince Harry capable of ‘a lot’ when money and fame ‘aren’t enticing’ video

Prince Harry capable of ‘a lot’ when money and fame ‘aren’t enticing’
King Charles overshadows son Prince Harry with powerful French Senate speech

King Charles overshadows son Prince Harry with powerful French Senate speech
‘No threat’: Bradley Cooper assures Tom Brady he won’t steal Irina Shayk

‘No threat’: Bradley Cooper assures Tom Brady he won’t steal Irina Shayk

Sophie Turner enjoys ANOTHER party with Taylor Swift amid ‘messy’ divorce

Sophie Turner enjoys ANOTHER party with Taylor Swift amid ‘messy’ divorce