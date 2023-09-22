Kelly Clarkson features daughter River in ‘You Don’t Make Me Cry’ deluxe edition

Kelly Clarkson has dropped the deluxe edition of her album 'Chemistry'

Kelly Clarkson has dropped the deluxe edition of her latest album, Chemistry today, Sept. 22, and it features an appearance from her daughter River Rose in her song You Don’t Make Me Cry.

The tell-all album, which was first released in June, centers on Clarkson’s relationship with ex-husband Blackstock, with whom she shares daughter River and son Remy, 7.

For her You Don’t Make Me Cry, appearance, River, who also joined her mother onstage for one of her last shows from the Las Vegas residency, opened the song with a heavily auto-tuned part, while her mom followed with candid lyrics like, “And you don’t make me cry/And I cry at everything/You don’t make me feel and I feel more than most now/That says something, doesn’t it?/So I’m picking you from my garden, weeds aren’t allowed in/Guess you missed that.”

The 9-year-old then ends the song with another appearance and a spot-on “The End” to wrap everything up.

The new deluxe edition of Chemistry features 8 songs, including You Don’t Make Me Cry. These include a David Guetta remix of Favorite Kind of High and a Ty Sunderland remix of Mine.

She also added a performance of Mine from a performance earlier this year at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles as a treat for fans.

I Won’t Give Up, Did You Know, Goodbye, and Roses, are also featured on the album.