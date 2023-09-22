 
Friday, September 22, 2023
Prince William makes 'insightful contribution' to charity's bereavement booklet

Prince William wrote the foreword for a bereavement booklet launched by London's Air Ambulance Charity.

"We are so thankful to HRH The Princes of Wales for this personal and insightful contribution," said the charity in a statement.

William wrote: “No two experiences of bereavement are ever the same. The sudden and often unexpected loss of a loved one can be profoundly difficult to process, even with the passing of time.

“However, some solace can be found through the sharing of experience. The families who have contributed to this booklet have shared the most precious of memories, thoughts, and feelings. I would like to thank them for opening up and allowing us into their very personal journey.

“I hope that this booklet will provide some comfort and support and that you might find it useful. For those reading this who are bereaved, and whose world is now very different, my thoughts are with you.”

