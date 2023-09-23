 
menu menu menu
world
Saturday, September 23, 2023
By
Web Desk

Blinken calls on India to cooperate with Canada in Sikh activist murder probe

By
Web Desk

Saturday, September 23, 2023

Blinken calls on India to cooperate with Canada in Sikh activist murder probe. AFP/File
Blinken calls on India to cooperate with Canada in Sikh activist murder probe. AFP/File

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has publicly called upon India to cooperate with Canada in the investigation concerning the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian Sikh separatist. 

Nijjar was killed near Vancouver in June, and Canada has alleged the involvement of the Indian government and its agents in the murder. 

Blinken emphasised the importance of accountability and urged India to support a thorough investigation during a press conference at the UN General Assembly.

"We want to see accountability. It's vital that the investigation proceeds to its conclusion and achieves the desired outcome," Blinken noted, highlighting the seriousness of "transnational repression" as a larger issue.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had earlier urged India to assist in the investigation, claiming Indian government agents played a role in Nijjar's murder. 

Nijjar, a Canadian citizen, was wanted by India on charges of terrorism and conspiracy to commit murder. He was associated with the Khalistan movement, advocating for a separate Sikh homeland.

In response to these allegations, India took diplomatic measures by reducing its embassy staff in Canada and suspending visa services. The United States, aiming to strengthen its relationship with India, expressed concern. 

A day earlier, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan had emphasised that India would not receive any "special exemption" in this matter.

President Joe Biden recently hosted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a state visit, underlining the significance of the US-India relationship. 

When questioned about the potential impact of this incident on bilateral relations, Sullivan stressed that the US would uphold its principles regardless of the country involved.

Canada is actively pursuing credible allegations linking Indian government agents to Nijjar's murder and maintains close communication with the United States. 

Sullivan dismissed the perception that there is a rift between the US and Canada, emphasising their shared concerns and determination to see the investigation through and hold the perpetrators accountable.

"We have deep concerns about the allegations and want to ensure the investigation is carried forward, holding the perpetrators accountable," Sullivan affirmed.

More From World:

Trump Jr says 'Hunter Biden must have hacked my account' on X

Trump Jr says 'Hunter Biden must have hacked my account' on X
'At the cusp' of historic peace with Saudi Arabia, Israel PM Netanyahu tells UN

'At the cusp' of historic peace with Saudi Arabia, Israel PM Netanyahu tells UN

Is UN promoting LGBTQ rights? Turkey's Erdogan confuses SDG colours with rainbow flag

Is UN promoting LGBTQ rights? Turkey's Erdogan confuses SDG colours with rainbow flag
Sara Sharif murder: New pics of 10-year-old wearing scarf released to tap public for tips

Sara Sharif murder: New pics of 10-year-old wearing scarf released to tap public for tips
In historic legislation, India reserves 33% parliamentary seats for women — but there is a catch

In historic legislation, India reserves 33% parliamentary seats for women — but there is a catch

Wedder forecast: Single in 2023? You have high chances of getting hitched in 2024

Wedder forecast: Single in 2023? You have high chances of getting hitched in 2024
Billionaire Bill Gates cheers daughter Pheobe Gates for brightening up foundation event

Billionaire Bill Gates cheers daughter Pheobe Gates for brightening up foundation event
US Senator Bob Menendez, wife, indicted for taking 'hundreds of thousands of dollars' in bribes

US Senator Bob Menendez, wife, indicted for taking 'hundreds of thousands of dollars' in bribes

Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow's Black Sea Fleet HQ in Crimea destroyed by Kyiv missile

Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow's Black Sea Fleet HQ in Crimea destroyed by Kyiv missile
Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq released after 4-year house arrest

Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq released after 4-year house arrest
Oldest US federal judge slaps 'bully' colleagues with lawsuit after suspension over mental fitness

Oldest US federal judge slaps 'bully' colleagues with lawsuit after suspension over mental fitness
Biden, others raised concern over Canadian Sikh activist's murder with Modi during G20

Biden, others raised concern over Canadian Sikh activist's murder with Modi during G20