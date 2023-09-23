Princess Eugenie’s husband shows true feelings for sons with latest business move

Princess Eugenie’s husband shows his true feelings for sons with latest business move

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter Princess Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank has expressed his love and true feelings for their sons August and Ernest Brooksbank.



According to a report by Daily Express UK, showing his love for his children and family, Jack Brooksbank has changed the name of his drinks company and filed for a new name.

Jack has filed for the new name 'AEB Consultants LTD'. It is a sweet tribute to Princess Eugenie and Jack’s sons, as the initials stand for August and Ernest Brooksbank.

Eugenie married Jack on October 12, 2018, at St George’s Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle and share two sons together.

Jack Brooksbank’s latest business move comes after Princess Eugenie shared an exciting news about her podcast.

Princess Eugenie announced the new series of her podcast with the Anti-Slavery collective.

She co-founded the Anti-Slavery Collective with friend Julia de Boinville in 2017 and in 2022 they launched Floodlight to raise awareness of modern slavery and explores how to combat it.

The Anti-Slavery Collective's Instagram account shared a story where Eugenie and Julia revealed the Floodlight podcast is returning for second season.