Kanye West fears over Kim Kardashian spoiling their kids come true

Kanye West has always been very worried about his kids as he allegedly believed that his ex-wife Kim Kardashian would spoil them.



It seems like the controversial rapper’s fears are coming true as an insider recently revealed that the reality TV megastar “spoils” her children by providing them everything.

Discussing how Kim pays “$100,000 a year” to nannies to take care of North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West, the insider confirmed to Life & Style that she “definitely spoils” her kids.

“If one of them is into space, she’ll look into taking them to NASA headquarters. She has the means to provide really cool things, and they’re good kids,” the source shared an example.

The source also revealed that nannies work “very long hours” for Kim as she “works a lot — like 14 to 16-hour days” so she needs them to look after her children.

Even though she has previously penned for Wealthsimple that she and Kanye West have vowed no to spoil their kids, she seems to be doing the exact opposite of that.

Expressing his views on Kim raising their kids, Kanye West ripped The Kardashians star in his song The Game.

He says, "I got love for the nannies, but real family is better. The cameras watch the kids, y'all stop takin' the credit."

"When you give 'em everything, they only want more. Boujee and unruly, y'all need to do some chores,” he raps in his track.

“Rich-a** kids, this ain't yo mama house. Climb on your brother's shoulders, get that Top Ramen out,” he continues.