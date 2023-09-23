 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, September 23, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kanye West fears over Kim Kardashian spoiling their kids come true

By
Web Desk

Saturday, September 23, 2023

Kanye West fears over Kim Kardashian spoiling their kids come true
Kanye West fears over Kim Kardashian spoiling their kids come true

Kanye West has always been very worried about his kids as he allegedly believed that his ex-wife Kim Kardashian would spoil them.

It seems like the controversial rapper’s fears are coming true as an insider recently revealed that the reality TV megastar “spoils” her children by providing them everything.

Discussing how Kim pays “$100,000 a year” to nannies to take care of North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West, the insider confirmed to Life & Style that she “definitely spoils” her kids.

“If one of them is into space, she’ll look into taking them to NASA headquarters. She has the means to provide really cool things, and they’re good kids,” the source shared an example.

The source also revealed that nannies work “very long hours” for Kim as she “works a lot — like 14 to 16-hour days” so she needs them to look after her children.

Even though she has previously penned for Wealthsimple that she and Kanye West have vowed no to spoil their kids, she seems to be doing the exact opposite of that.

Expressing his views on Kim raising their kids, Kanye West ripped The Kardashians star in his song The Game.

He says, "I got love for the nannies, but real family is better. The cameras watch the kids, y'all stop takin' the credit."

"When you give 'em everything, they only want more. Boujee and unruly, y'all need to do some chores,” he raps in his track.

“Rich-a** kids, this ain't yo mama house. Climb on your brother's shoulders, get that Top Ramen out,” he continues. 

More From Entertainment:

Royal family faces another ‘dilemma’ because of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Royal family faces another ‘dilemma’ because of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Meghan's embarrassing moment caught on camera at Kevin Costner charity event video

Meghan's embarrassing moment caught on camera at Kevin Costner charity event
Allen Hughes reflects on making Tupac Shakur’s biography after being assaulted by him

Allen Hughes reflects on making Tupac Shakur’s biography after being assaulted by him
Robert Rodriguez envisions reuniting original Spy Kids stars?

Robert Rodriguez envisions reuniting original Spy Kids stars?
When Eminem's ex-wife Kim Scott tried to take her life twice

When Eminem's ex-wife Kim Scott tried to take her life twice

Who is Pete Davidson’s lady love Madelyn Cline? Find out all about Netflix star

Who is Pete Davidson’s lady love Madelyn Cline? Find out all about Netflix star
Meghan Markle dealt another blow after return from Germany

Meghan Markle dealt another blow after return from Germany

Meghan Markle ‘on a mission’ to befriend A-listers to revive Hollywood dreams

Meghan Markle ‘on a mission’ to befriend A-listers to revive Hollywood dreams
Dancing with the Stars premiere faces delay as strikes force celebrities to quit

Dancing with the Stars premiere faces delay as strikes force celebrities to quit
Hugh Jackman finds comfort among pals during 'Three Amigos' moment

Hugh Jackman finds comfort among pals during 'Three Amigos' moment

Sarna Burgess, Brian Austin Green get candid on wedding plans

Sarna Burgess, Brian Austin Green get candid on wedding plans

Tom Brady ready to take major step in relationship with new lover Irina Shayk video

Tom Brady ready to take major step in relationship with new lover Irina Shayk