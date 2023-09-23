Tory Lanez becomes lone ranger in Prison due to celebrity status

Tory Lanez is spending all his time by himself in North Kern State Prison

Tory Lanez has reportedly been spending his time all alone in his prison cell, due to his celebrity status.

As per TMZ, the rapper’s high profile status has got him in Administrative Segregation at North Kern State Prison in Delano, CA.

The publication claims that the rapper has a cell to himself, and is frequently check on by guards.

Since the rapper is not to interact with prison inmates, even his meals are brought to him, unlike other inmates who eat together in a hall. He is reported to be having boiled eggs and bologna sandwiches.

When he gets to leave the cell, he’s always in handcuffs, which is part of Ad-Seg policy. If Tory wishes to spend time in the yard, he is escorted there and roams separately in a fenced-off area.

The same policy applies when he needs to take a shower. He is escorted to a bathroom to shower by himself.

Note that this is the transition prison Tory is detained in. When authorities determine which prison he has to serve his sentence in, he will be taken there.

Tory received the 10-year sentence after being convicted for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. He was taken to the North Kern State Prison on Tuesday.