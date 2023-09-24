Britney Spears to get financial gains from re-release of 'Crossroads'

Britney Spears is all set to release her highly anticipated memoir The Woman in Me next month on October 24, 2023, and it has been reported that in honour of the queen of pop, Trafalgar Releasing, Sony Music Entertainment, and RCA Records announced the re-release of the songstress's 2002 film Crossroads.



The movie will play on big screens in 875 theatres across 24 countries worldwide.

It has been revealed that Britney will get monetary benefits from the re-release of her movie, which is scheduled to hit the theatres once again on October 23 and October 25.

According to Page Six, the hitmaker will receive from the "back end". The back end is explained as the percentage of profit a contributor receives from the project's overall profit.

The movie Crossroads features Britney Spears playing the lead character of Lucy in the movie, along with Zoe Saldana and Taryn Manning, who plays Lucy's childhood friends.

Crossroads was directed by Director Tamra Davis, who recalled the making of the film, stating, "We had the best time in the world while making this picture."

The film originally released in 2002, amassed a revenue of almost $61 million globally at that time.