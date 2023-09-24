 
menu menu menu
sports
Sunday, September 24, 2023
By
Web Desk

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson slapped with $35K fine by NFL

By
Web Desk

Sunday, September 24, 2023

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson slapped with $35K fine by NFL. Axios
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson slapped with $35K fine by NFL. Axios

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is feeling the sting of the NFL's disciplinary actions, as he's been fined $35,513 for a series of rule violations during a high-stakes Monday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the league confirmed in a statement released on Saturday.

Watson's missteps during the game included an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and two unnecessary roughness infractions. His actions, along with tight end David Njoku's, came into the spotlight when they celebrated a third-quarter touchdown with a machine gun-firing gesture, for which they were each fined $13,659 for the unsportsmanlike act.

In addition to the celebratory antics, Watson received fines of $10,927 for two separate unnecessary roughness penalties, both involving facemask violations. The infractions occurred in the third and fourth quarters of the game.

During the first facemask incident, Watson engaged in a heated exchange with an official, raising concerns about potential contact. However, the NFL clarified that the contact did not meet the criteria for additional punitive measures.

In response to the incident, the NFL issued a statement that read, "Officials are entrusted with maintaining order on the field, and while performing their duties, incidental contact between players and officials can occur. In this particular case, the contact was deemed insufficient to warrant a penalty."

Deshaun Watson, who signed a groundbreaking five-year, $250 million contract with the Browns in the previous year, expressed remorse for his actions, recognising that they fell short of the league's expectations for sportsmanship. "I take full accountability for my behavior on the field," Watson stated. "I must improve and serve as a positive role model for my team and our loyal fan base."

Despite Watson's efforts, the Browns were unable to secure a victory against the Steelers, who clinched a pivotal fourth-quarter touchdown to seal their win. With this defeat, the Browns now hold a 1-1 record for the season. They are eager to bounce back and regain their footing as they prepare to host the Tennessee Titans (1-1) in a crucial Sunday showdown.

More From Sports:

Messi's fitness woes pose playoff dilemma for Inter Miami

Messi's fitness woes pose playoff dilemma for Inter Miami
Manchester City’s perfect Premier League run continues with sixth win

Manchester City’s perfect Premier League run continues with sixth win
BAN vs NZ: Litton Das wins over netizens by calling back Ish Sodhi after Mankad

BAN vs NZ: Litton Das wins over netizens by calling back Ish Sodhi after Mankad

Asian Games 2023 begins with glitzy opening ceremony

Asian Games 2023 begins with glitzy opening ceremony
Pakistan qualify for SAFF U19 Championship semi-finals

Pakistan qualify for SAFF U19 Championship semi-finals
Gautam Gambhir expects Babar Azam to shine in World Cup video

Gautam Gambhir expects Babar Azam to shine in World Cup
WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo's 'smoke goal' fires up Al-Nassr to burn down Al-Ahli 4-3 video

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo's 'smoke goal' fires up Al-Nassr to burn down Al-Ahli 4-3
China blocks three Indian athletes from competing in 19th Asian Games

China blocks three Indian athletes from competing in 19th Asian Games
Asian Games: Robots takeover China's host city

Asian Games: Robots takeover China's host city
World Cup 2023: Delay in Indian visa forces Pakistan to 'cancel Dubai trip'

World Cup 2023: Delay in Indian visa forces Pakistan to 'cancel Dubai trip'
Boga's heroic goal lifts Nice over Monaco to top of Ligue 1

Boga's heroic goal lifts Nice over Monaco to top of Ligue 1

Seven Caribbean nations and US to co-host biggest-ever 2024 T20 World Cup

Seven Caribbean nations and US to co-host biggest-ever 2024 T20 World Cup