Joe Jonas wishes parents-to-be good luck amid Sophie Turner split

Joe Jonas once again showed his vulnerable side at a concert amid his divorce with Sophie Turner.

The Jonas Brothers performed their latest show at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, where Joe asked the crowd, “Do we have any parents in the house?” He then added, “If you’re trying to have kids, best of luck.”

Earlier on tour, Joe dedicated the Little Bird ballad to a woman in the crowd who had lost her daughter.

The brothers group-hugged each other on stage, with Nick telling the crowd, “If you came here tonight with someone you love, put your arms around them right now and say, ‘I love you.’”

Previously, this month, when Jonas Brothers were at Las Vegas for their tour concert, the 34-year-old singer talked about his divorce one-on-one for the first time.

"It’s been a tough week,” Joe said at the show at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium. “If you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it. OK? Thank you everyone for your love and support. Me and my family love you guys,” he said.

The singer is touring amid his messy divorce with the Game of Thrones star, who recently sued him for wrongfully “withholding their daughters" in the United States and also accused him of "keeping their passports."

Hitting back, Joe told US Weekly that the lawsuit is “misleading” and “an unfortunate legal disagreement.”